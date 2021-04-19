Twila Pennington Best, 83, of Parker, formerly of Eldorado, passed away Friday morning at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Born in Eldorado, Parker Twp., Butler Co. on April 12, 1938, she was the daughter of late Walter E. and Martha Zoe Pennington.

She was married on May 27, 1960, to Chester “Pete” Best who passed away in 2008.

Twila was proud to have been employed by the former Heckett Engineering of Butler for several years, later by the former Bonetti Nursing Home of Harrisville, and retired from the staff of the Grove City Hospital.

A 1956 graduate of Fairview Twp.-Karns City High School, she was a longtime member of Robinson Memorial Chapel at Bennertown (near Parker). At the Chapel, she served as treasurer and worked diligently with the dinner committee.

Surviving is a daughter, Carey Best of Parker with whom she was residing; two sons and wives: Peter and Michelle Best and Daniel and Tina Best all of Eldorado; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one sister, Myrna Dunlap of Sligo and one brother and wife, Alan and Deborah Pennington of Myrtle Beach, NC; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Tina, son-in-law Bill Cochran, brothers George & Dale Pennington, sister Deanna Fross as well as infant siblings.

Private visitation will be held on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St. in Eau Claire. CDC guidelines including masks and social distancing will be followed. She will later be laid to rest with her late husband at New Salem Cemetery in Annisville-Butler Co.

A Memorial Service will be announced later to be held at Robinson Memorial Chapel.

