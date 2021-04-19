UK Accepts Sligo Borough Authority’s Offer to Convert Property Status

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – During the April meeting of the Sligo Borough Authority, the owner of the UK in Sligo accepted the Authority’s offer to convert the status of UK property back to commercial.

The Authority previously agreed to offer Yasir Bhatti, owner of the UK station in Sligo, two options for a sewage permit for his property. The first option was to install a second meter and shut off for the office converted to a residential single-family dwelling unit, or the second option, to convert the property back to commercial status with the county tax assessor’s office and his space as office and or storage for his car wash business, also located in Sligo.

Bhatti chose option two.

“We are currently using this space for warehouse and storage. We would like to convert the billing to commercial status and one user fee,” wrote Bhatti in a recent letter. “This unit is listed with the county as a commercial dwelling, and we are using it as such once again, for storage and additional warehouse space.”

Although the Sligo Borough Authority was able to hold its April meeting, the Sligo Borough Council meeting that normally follows the authority meeting could not be held because of a lack of quorum.

Present for the authority meeting were Jeff Elder, Andy Wiser, and Don Lawrence. Elder and Wiser are also members of the borough council, but the only other member of council present when it came time to hold the meeting was President Sherry Laughlin.

Four Council seats are open in the next primary and general election.

In other activity:

• Manholes were re-sealed on March 10 along Shamrock Drive due to reports of a septic odor. The authority is asking residents to contact the borough office if they continue to smell the odor. Don Gathers and Leah Adams both reported they have not smelled an odor since the manholes were re-sealed.

• Secretary Janie Croyle reported the monthly sewer loan payment may not have increased as stated last month. The $105.23 increase charged in February was likely a fee for a five-year evaluation of the loan.

• The Authority approved entering into a five-year contract with ENGIE for electric commodity charges at a .05690 fixed-rate, retroactive to April 1, 2021. West Penn’s current variable rate is .05700. The Authority indicated at last month’s meeting it would retain the contract with West Penn, but ENGIE agreed to lower its fixed rate.

• Ed Myers and Bob Jacobs reported that WWTP (wastewater treatment plant) operator exams will be given in Clarion at the end of May. Jacobs is studying and plans to take the exam and has two years of experience at the Sligo plant.

• Regarding Sligo’s continuing efforts to find funding for the replacement of a damaged footbridge, a virtual meeting was held on March 12 with the Delta Development group to discuss a Safe Routes to School funding request and additional meetings on March 29 with Delta, PennDOT, and the Northwest Commission.

“They are not sure when the Safe Routes to School Grant, but I think it was around the first part of July and, hopefully, by the first part of July we’ll know what their guidance,” explained Secretary Janie Croyle.

Sligo Borough has also applied for state multi-modal RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) grants offered by PennDOT and DCED and is hopeful it will receive approval of some type of funding of the critical project.

Sligo Borough has also contacted State Representative Donna Oberlander and State Senator Scott Hutchinson to request they contact the governor’s office to support Sligo’s Footbridge Project.

