Letter to the Editor: We Appreciate Our Hospice Volunteers!

The following letter was submitted by Lisa Steiner, Chief Executive Officer, Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.:

(Pictured above: The VNA’s Hospice Memory Bear program debuted in January 2006. Since then, hospice volunteers have lovingly crafted hundreds of special bears. The bears are made from articles of clothing that were owned by deceased hospice patients and selected by their families. Every bear is as unique as the life it celebrates. These keepsakes are Clarion Forest VNA’s way of showing our gratitude to hospice families for allowing us to help care for their loved ones.)

We Appreciate Our Hospice Volunteers!

In recognition of our exceptional hospice volunteers, we take the opportunity during National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, to commend them for the service and support they provide.

We at the VNA are so very lucky and blessed to have such a dedicated group of individuals who give their time to work in our program. Many volunteers have been sidelined, due to COVID restrictions, from their normal functions of assisting patients and families in their homes and making much-needed supportive visits to nursing home residents.

Other volunteers have been able to continue their duties in clerical/administrative tasks; making phone contacts to check on patients and their families/caregivers, and creating extraordinary Memory Bears for grieving hospice families. We are hopeful that all the volunteers can soon return to all their duties, and continue to provide much-needed support in these difficult times.

So, to all our exceptional hospice volunteers…we could not do what we do without you!

Sincerely,

Lisa Steiner, RN, BSN – Shippenville, PA

Chief Executive Officer, Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.