Police Release Details of Suspected DUI Crash on I-80 in Monroe Township

Monday, April 19, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1M9A1361 copy copyMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash that occurred early Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 4:22 a.m. on April 16, on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 62.5, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

1M9A1347 copy copy

Police say 40-year-old James F. Ford, of Kittanning, was operating a 2017 Nissan Armada, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the right lane just past Exit 62 when he proceeded to cross into the left lane in front of a 2014 Mack truck operated by 52-year-old Craig S. Basore, of New Paris, Pa.

Basore’s vehicle struck Ford’s vehicle, causing Ford’s vehicle to spin approximately 90 degrees clockwise. Ford’s vehicle then reversed into the median and came to rest facing south.

Basore’s vehicle continued northeast into the median, struck an embankment, and continued into the westbound left lane. It came to a final rest facing north.

5DMK8307[1] copy copy

Ford and Basore were both using seat belts.

Both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

According to police, Ford is facing charges for driving under the influence.

1M9A1352 copy copy

1M9A1368 copy copy

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, April 18, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

