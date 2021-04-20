SPONSORED: Ask a Sales Team Member at Redbank Chevrolet About Their CERTIFIED, Pre-Owned Vehicles!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet and ask a sales team member about their CERTIFIED, pre-owned vehicles. Check out some great deals here!
(Pictured above: Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Here is a list of reasons to buy a CERTIFIED pre-owned GM vehicle versus a traditional used vehicle:
- The vehicles able to be certified are model years 2016 or newer with less than 75,000 miles
- These vehicles go through a 172 point inspection to ensure every aspect is in good working order
- They include a scheduled maintenance plan
- Many of these vehicles come with a warranty that covers up to 100,000 miles
- We offer courtesy transportation and we can even pick up your vehicle so you don’t have to leave home or work!
Redbank Chevrolet is the only dealership in Clarion County that offers Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Vehicles.
Check out the following Pre-Owned vehicles at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem:
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT All Star Edition
MILES: 14,088
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $42,990
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LD Work Truck
MILES: 35,455
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $35,990
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET COLORADO
4WD Work Truck
MILES: 29,083
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $33,990
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT
MILES: 29,836
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $32,990
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Call 814-275-6734 for more information.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.