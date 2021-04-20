A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 8am. High near 37. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.