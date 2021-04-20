Area Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Slapping Young Child

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly slapping a young child in the face.

Court documents indicate the Kittanning-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Joshua Daniel Kuhta, of Mayport.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, April 18, Kittanning-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Punxsy Road, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, to speak with a woman who reported her juvenile daughter, who is under six years of age, was assaulted.

The woman told police she witnessed Joshua Kuhta slap their daughter with an open hand in the face, resulting in an injury, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the woman reported the assault occurred around 5:00 p.m. in the front yard of the residence.

Kuhta was then taken into police custody.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen at 7:30 a.m. on April 19, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 2

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on April 27.

