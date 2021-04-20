Betty L. (Best) Huffman

Betty L. Huffman, 86, of Shippenville, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a period of declining health.

Born September 8, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Homer Best and Sarah Eisenhuth Best.

Betty was raised near the Wentlings Corners area, and attended the one room schoolhouse, known as the Knight School, where she had to walk to and from school. She then attended the White Memorial School in Knox.

She was married on July 31, 1953 to William “Bill” Huffman, who preceded her in death on May 8, 2004.

Betty worked full time for 23 years at Owens-Illinois glass plant in Clarion. After retiring from there she then worked in the dining area of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, until retiring completely in the early 1990’s.

She always said, “I’m going to go places as long as I can”, and that she did. She traveled with her children on many O-I sponsored trips to various theme parks. She enjoyed many family trips to Canada to catch the big fish. It was there that she finally caught the big bass that didn’t get away.

Betty and Bill traveled many miles throughout the United States in their motor home. She and her sisters enjoyed many trips to Florida and Mexico, and she enjoyed a trip with her sisters-in-law to Hawaii.

Betty also enjoyed camping trips near and far and never saw a garage sale that she didn’t want to “stop and take a look.”

She was a giver. Betty never went to anyone’s house without some kind of gift in her hand. She loved giving trinkets of all sorts to many, many people, and loved giving gifts much more than getting gifts.

Betty was a member of the New Hope Community Church in Clarion, attending for many years before her health declined.

Survivors include her children: Barry (Lisa) Huffman and Scott (Nancy) Huffman, of Shippenville, and Amy (Timmy) Martin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Lael (Brad) Schill and their children, Cazmeria and Krysta, of Venus; Alise (Jason) Exley and their children, Colton, Adalynn and Rowan, of Sigel; Korin (Steven) Proffitt of Burnsville, North Carolina; Mikayla Huffman and Billy Huffman of Shippenville and Dylan Martin and Dodge Martin of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Betty is also survived by her siblings: Jane Burns of Clarion; Peggi (Joel) Brennen of Clearwater, Florida; Kate (Jake) Thomas of Atlantic and Bill (DeeDee) Best of Cranberry; seven sisters-in-law: Florabell Best of Shippenville; Bert Best and Nancy Huffman, both of Knox; Romaine Schreckengost of Putneyville; Patty Stitt, Carol Brown and Mary Huffman, all of Rimersburg; one brother-in-law, Sam Ritson of Greensburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimblin; sister, Wanda Best Brocious; brothers, Jack Best, Charles Best, Harrison “Hezzie” Best and Jay Best.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the New Hope Community Church, 15870 US Route 322, Clarion, with Reverend Colin Koch, pastor of the church, officiating.

Please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Memorial contributions may be given in Betty’s name to Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 21158 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or Charitable Deeds and Services, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Betty’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

