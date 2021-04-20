 

C-L Baseball Moves to 2-2 With Win Over Forest Area

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Steve Smail

IMG_3136MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Clarion-Limestone pounded out 11 hits including six that went for extra bases to help the Lions defeat Forest Area 8-1 on Monday afternoon at Marienville.

Bryson Huwar led the C-L (2-2) offense with a 4-for-4 effort, including a double and a home run with three RBI’s and two runs scored. Tommy Smith, Corbin Coulson, and Hayden Callen each added two hits. Callen and Coulson each hit a double while Smith added pair of triples. Callen drove in three runs. Nick Aaron added the other hit for the Lions.

C-L scored one run in the first inning, two in the third and fifth innings, while adding three runs in the seventh inning. Forest Area scored their lone run in the third inning.

Huwar picked up the victory, tossing 4 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits. He didn’t allow a walk while striking out nine. Tommy Smith pitched the final 2 2/3 innings allowing two hits with four strikeouts.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

