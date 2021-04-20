Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Summer Macaroni Salad

Bring this simple dish to your next luncheon at work!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) elbow macaroni

1 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise



3 to 4 tablespoons water or 2% milk2 tablespoons red wine vinegar1 tablespoon sugar1-1/2 teaspoons salt1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon pepper1 small sweet yellow, orange or red pepper, finely chopped1 small green pepper, finely chopped1 small onion, finely chopped1 celery rib, finely chopped2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain; rinse with cold water and drain again.

-In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, water, vinegar, sugar, and seasonings until blended. In a large bowl, combine macaroni, peppers, onion, and celery. Add 1 cup dressing; toss gently to coat. Refrigerate, covered, until cold, about 2 hours. Cover and refrigerate the remaining dressing to add just before serving.

-To serve, stir in reserved dressing. Sprinkle with parsley.

