Clarion University Softball: Kelley Named PSAC West Athlete of the Week for April 19

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_kelley_02LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its weekly softball award winners on Monday afternoon, and for the second time this season a Golden Eagle was among those honored.

Senior first baseman Rebecca Kelley got the nod for April 19 after helping Clarion take three out of four games from Slippery Rock.

Rebecca Kelley brought a mix of power and average to the Golden Eagle offense last week. The senior first baseman went 5-of-10 at the plate with two triples, a three-run home run, and eight total RBIs in four games. She also scored three runs in the process. Kelley launched a three-run home run in the first half of a home doubleheader with the Rock on April 17, cutting Slippery Rock’s lead down to 9-8 in the late innings. She then ripped a game-tying RBI triple in the sixth inning to completely eliminate Slippery Rock’s four-run advantage, making it 9-9, and Clarion eventually won the game 11-10 in extra innings. Kelley added another triple in the second game, this one a bases-clearing three-RBI shot, as Clarion rallied from a 7-0 deficit to defeat Slippery Rock 10-7.

Kelley ­leads the Golden Eagles in most major offensive categories, including batting average (.392), doubles (8), triples (3), home runs (4), and RBIs (28). She and teammate Jessica Cartia (26 RBIs) have already broken the program’s previous single-season RBI record. The Golden Eagles are now 10-16 overall, the first time they’ve topped double-digits in wins since posting 12 wins in the 2004 season. The program record for wins in a single season is 16, set in 2003.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University


