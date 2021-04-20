Clarion University Wrestling Places Six on Academic All-MAC Squad

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference announced on Wednesday the 2020-21 Wrestling Academic All-MAC Team. A total of 84 student-athletes were named to this year’s squad, with six of those members coming from the Golden Eagle wrestling team.

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.

Clarion has excelled in academics as well as competition over the last several years. The Golden Eagles are the only MAC program to rank in the top 10 percent of the NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) in each of the last two seasons, and were the only program from the former Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) to rank there as well. Clarion has also featured a number of National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-Americans in recent years, including three-time honoree Greg Bulsak and 2020 honoree Ty Bagoly .

Clarion – Academic All-MAC Selections

Ty Bagoly, Clarion, R-Jr., Finance, 3.346

Greg Bulsak, Clarion, R-Sr., Nutrition and Fitness, 3.854

Cameron Butler, Clarion, R-Sr., Special Education, 3.733

Trevor Elfvin, Clarion, R-Jr., Management, 3.231

Seth Koleno, Clarion, Jr., Biology, 3.213

Luke Funck, Clarion, Sr., Management, 3.348

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

