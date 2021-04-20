Ethan R. McCormack, 40, of Sligo, passed away Monday morning, April 19, 2021, following an automobile accident.

He was born on May 15, 1980, he was the son of David and Marlene (Allio) McCormack of Raleigh N.C.

Ethan was a 1998 Graduate of Union High School, and also a graduate of Triangle Tech.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in both Iraq and Korea.

Ethan worked as a laborer in the housing industry.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his children, watching sports, working with tools, and spending time with his family. Ethan was also an avid reader.

Ethan is survived by his parents, and his Fiancée, Peg Hawk of Sligo, he is survived by his children; Alex Billotte of S.C., Jennifer Rominski and her husband Zach of New Bethlehem, and Jayden Sleigher of Rimersburg, two brothers; David McCormack and his wife Maureen of Raleigh,N.C., and Joel McCormack and his wife Kelly of Raleigh N.C., one sister; Mara Bergholz and her husband Trevor of Wake Forest N.C., as well as three nieces; Amelia and Morgan McCormack and Isla Bergholz, and also a granddaughter, Stormie.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Sherwood and Lillian McCormack and Russell and Dorothy Allio.

Ethan’s family will hold a memorial service at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg, PA at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021. There will be a celebration of life at the VFW in Rimersburg, PA from 1-3 p.m. following that same day.

Military Honors will be accorded by Ceremonial Squads with the VFW Post 7132 of Rimersburg, and the American Legion Post 454.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 96 Sligo PA 16255.

Due to Covid-19, masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnefuneralhome.com.

