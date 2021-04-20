 

Featured Local Job: Lead Carpenter and Helpers

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Eric Kerr Contracting has an immediate opening for a lead carpenter and helpers to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.

  • Travel required with plenty of home time
  • Clean driving record required
  • We provide company truck, hotel, and daily per diem
  • Sign on bonus available to the right candidates

For more info call (814) 319-8036 or email resume to [email protected]


