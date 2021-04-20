 

Gerald E. “Jerry” Fonzo

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2VazTY3NHbBV8jIGerald E. “Jerry” Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, TX, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021 at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.

Born in Franklin on August 23, 1958 he was a son of the late James J. Fonzo Sr. and Helen Leyda Fonzo.

Jerry was a 1977 graduate of Franklin High School and then graduated from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 1979 with an associates degree. He then enrolled at the Kentucky Institute of Mortuary Science in Louisville.

Upon graduation from mortuary school in 1980, he served his apprenticeship at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas, TX. He then worked many years at Rhoton Funeral Home in Carrollton, TX.

Jerry stepped away from the funeral business in the mid-90s. He went on to use his personable skills and larger than life personality in a variety of occupations. He loved his family and friends immensely. Jerry was a friend, a father figure, a comedian and a helping hand to many.

Surviving is a daughter, Adriana “Dani” Scott and her husband Aaron of Albuquerque, NM; two grandchildren, Harper Scott and Zeke Scott of Albuquerque, NM; five siblings, James J. Fonzo Jr. and his wife Diane of Wichita, KS, Margaret R. “Peggy” Sutley and her husband Robert of Dempseytown, PA, Edward L. Fonzo and his wife Susan of Franklin, PA, Danny T. Fonzo and his wife Vicki of Utica, PA and Sharon K. Hoover and her husband Dennis of Franklin, PA.

Additionally, surviving is his long-time companion, Anne Redpath of Dallas, TX, a number of aunts and uncles and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He will be laid to rest with his parents at St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin, PA.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


