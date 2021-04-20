Jacqueline “Jackie” Wagner, 57, of Titusville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters in the evening of Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, OH.

Born July 6, 1963 in Reno, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Betty (Sampsell) Umstead. She was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. Her life’s work was caring for and raising her four children.

A woman of great faith and with a love of the Lord, Jackie was known to be a caring individual, to both others and animals. She could often be found taking in strays that needed a home and taking care of people in need. On nice days, Jackie could be found in her garden or at the Tri-City Raceway. She had a passion for cooking and loved to cook hearty meals for her family.

Her love of ministry led her to a true path of kindness and she touched many in her life with her joy.

Left to cherish her memory is her fiancé, Jim Keith of Titusville; her son, David Umstead of Franklin; her three daughters, Samantha Rivera and her husband, Christopher, of Jeannette, PA, Wendi Roswick and her husband, Scott, of Virginia Beach, and Lyndsay Wagner and her fiancé, Conor Wohlfarth, of Pittsburgh; her two grandchildren, Izabella Umstead of Wyoming, and Rowan Rivera of Jeannette; her three sisters, Terry Huffer and her husband, Frank, of Wheatland, Wyoming, Gail Baker and her husband, Denny, of Franklin; her step-sister, Nina Heffern of Franklin; and her several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her two sisters, Diane Andrews and Cheryl Umstead; her step-mother, Hattie Morrison; and by her step-brother, Kirk Morrison.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 10 am to 12 pm.

Funeral services for Jackie will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 beginning at 12:30 pm at the funeral home, with Reverend Philip Williams, pastor of the Cooperstown Community Church of God, officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Reno Cemetery.

The funeral home and church will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommend those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jackie’s honor to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

