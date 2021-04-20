Keystone and Karns City Track Split Results

On Monday, Keystone and Karns City shared the spoils on the track, with the Panthers winning the boys’ meet, 81-69, and the Gremlins winning the girls’ meet, 106-40.

The boys’ meet was quite balanced, with Koby Buzard winning three individual events to give Keystone the upper hand in the long-distance events. Nathan Waltman and Luke Cramer swept the throwing events for the Gremlins, but the Panthers won the three jumping events to offset the Gremlins’ wins. Keystone won the majority of the sprint events to take the victory.

The girls’ meet was more lopsided, with the Gremlins winning all but two events en route to their big victory. Rossi McMillen and Ashley Fox each won three events for the Gremlins, powering Karns City to their decisive win.

Full Results:

Boys

Girls

