 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Keystone and Karns City Track Split Results

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 @ 11:04 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Generic Track 2On Monday, Keystone and Karns City shared the spoils on the track, with the Panthers winning the boys’ meet, 81-69, and the Gremlins winning the girls’ meet, 106-40.

The boys’ meet was quite balanced, with Koby Buzard winning three individual events to give Keystone the upper hand in the long-distance events. Nathan Waltman and Luke Cramer swept the throwing events for the Gremlins, but the Panthers won the three jumping events to offset the Gremlins’ wins. Keystone won the majority of the sprint events to take the victory.

The girls’ meet was more lopsided, with the Gremlins winning all but two events en route to their big victory. Rossi McMillen and Ashley Fox each won three events for the Gremlins, powering Karns City to their decisive win.

Full Results:

Boys

Girls


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.