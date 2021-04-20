Long-time Teacher, Coach Alex Joseph Arth, Jr. Passes Away

On April 19, 2021, the world lost one of the great ones, Alex Joseph Arth, Jr.

He was an amazing man who touched thousands of lives throughout his time in this world. He was first and foremost a family man. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for his family.

He carried that giving nature over to his work where he taught at Clarion High School for roughly 37 yrs and coached football, track and even a bit of basketball. He was also that guy running the clock at virtually every game, match, or event that took place in the High School gymnasium.

His four favorite things in this world could be narrowed down to family, his students, reading, and watching movies or TV with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay Arth, his sons, Brian and Douglas Arth, his sisters, Judy Bittner and Linda Matcuk, and his grandchildren, Kensington, Colin, and Praslin Arth.

The funeral service will be private. A celebration of life event will happen at a later date. Interment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

