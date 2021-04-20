Miner Throws a Gem in Brookville’s Big Win: April 19 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 19 scores and recaps.

Baseball Recaps

Brookville 17, Redbank Valley 1

Jace Miner’s dominant 17-strikeout performance powered Brookville past Redbank Valley in a closer than it appears 17-1 victory. Miner was on fire all night, allowing only three hits and one unearned run in a complete-game performance.

The Raiders only led 3-0 after four innings before breaking things open by scoring four runs in the fifth. Brookville took advantage of Redbank Valley’s short porch to strike with back-to-back-to-back jacks by Hunter Geer, Bryce Rafferty, and Hunter Roney, upping the Raiders’ lead to 7-0. The Raiders put the game away in the top of the seventh, putting up a ten-spot to seal the deal. The big inning was punctuated by a three-run bomb by Geer, his second home run of the game. The ten-run frame but the Raiders up 17-0, with the Bulldogs scoring a run in the final inning to set the final score.

Geer led Brookville at the dish, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI. Roney also hit two bombs, going 4-for-5 with three RBI. Rafferty also went yard in the contest, and Miner reached base three times in the win.

Bryson Bain took the loss for Redbank Valley, tossing three solid innings of two-run ball. Kobe Bonanno went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the Bulldogs.

Brookville ups their record to 5-3, and will square off against Elk County Catholic on Tuesday. Redbank Valley takes their first loss of the season, dropping to 5-1. They will next face Clarion on Friday.

C-L 8, Forest Area 1

Clarion-Limestone pounded out 11 hits including six that went for extra bases to help the Lions defeat Forest Area 8-1 on Monday afternoon at Marienville.

Read the full recap here.

Softball Recaps

Redbank Valley 19, Brookville 8 (6 Innings)

Recap to come.

Curwensville 10, Brockway 0 (5 Innings)

Two first-inning runs and three first-inning strikeouts from Joslynne Freyer set the tone for the Lady Tide as Curwensville went on to beat the Lady Rovers of Brockway, 10-0 on Monday afternoon in five innings.

Read the full recap here.

Penns Valley 5, Clearfield 0

The Lady Bison of Clearfield fell in Mountain League action Monday afternoon as Penns Valley was able to hold them to just one hit in a 5-0 win.

Read the full recap here.

