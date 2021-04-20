Area Woman Accused in Capitol Attack in Hot Water Over Mesh Mask

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (ETY) – A Mercer County woman who is accused of taking part in the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is now facing allegations that her use of a mesh mask violated the terms of her release from jail.

According to the Sharon Herald, Rachel Marie Powell, of New Lebanon, is facing a hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth over her use of a “see-through mesh mask” at her place of employment, Mr. Bookman, a book store in Franklin.

In an order dated Friday, April 16, Judge Lamberth cited a social media video, posted on March 31 on a Mr. Bookman social media account, that showed Powell at her workplace in the mesh mask.

According to the Sharon Herald, Powell and the owner of Mr. Bookman, Ben Wilkinson, both participated in protests against state and federal restrictions, including wearing masks and “non-essential” business closures, at the Mercer County Courthouse last year.

Powell, who has become better known as “pink hat lady” or “bullhorn lady” from photos and video taken during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, was indicted in March on charges of violent entry or disorderly conduct, obstruction, depredation of government property, entering a restricted building, and being in that building with a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and acts of physical violence in the capitol buildings or grounds.

She is accused of using a bullhorn to direct other rioters during the attack and using a pipe as a battering tool to destroy a window of the Capitol.

While prosecutors initially argued that Powell should remain locked up before her trial, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan called her a “danger to the community,” Powell’s attorney argued that she has no criminal record, is not a flight risk, and did not physically harm anyone during the events at the Capitol.

Despite the evidence against Powell, which included video footage of shouting instructions through a bullhorn at the Capitol Building, telling rioters that they “have another window to break,” according to the affidavit, Powell was ordered to be released on $10,000.00 unsecured bond with home detention and electronic monitoring.

The judge also added the stipulation that Powell must wear a mask.

In the court order filed Friday, Judge Lamberth said pre-trial services staff contacted Powell and asked her what she did with the mesh mask. Powell allegedly said she threw it away on her attorney’s recommendation.

According to Judge Lamberth, Powell will have to explain how wearing the mask did not violate the release conditions, and her attorney will need to address the allegation that he told a client to discard or destroy evidence.

