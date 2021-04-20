Ronald “Skip” F. Myers, Jr., 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born August 13, 1947 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Ronald F. Myers, Sr. and Norma Klinger.

He was married to the former Linda Porter, whom he shared 42 wonderful years with; she preceded him in death.

For over 40 years, Skip worked at Joy Manufacturing Company as a Burning Machine Operator where he will be forever remembered as “Sammy” to his coworkers.

An easy-going and fun-loving guy, Skip lived every day of his life to the fullest. Jovial as he was, he was interviewed for and was on TV for the “Modern Marvels” show when they featured Joy Manufacturing. Those the knew him knew he was always ready with his quick wit and a good joke.

Skip was also a true outdoorsman and could often be found outside on nice days. He loved boating, hunting, fishing, camping (especially in their RV), or just cruising around in his beloved Can-Am, “Brown”. He was also an avid gun collector, enjoyed going to the casino, and cherished the company his pets.

Skip’s infectious personality touched many in the community and he will be forever missed by all of his family, friends, and those that knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Ronald F. Myers, III, and his wife, Breena, of Franklin; his daughter, Tammy Luce and her husband, Jeffrey, of Franklin; his two grandchildren, Ashli Swartzfager and her husband, Matthew, of Erie, and Aaron Luce and his companion, Hannah Fox, of Franklin; his four great-grandchildren, Kylah, Kahle, Kaida, and Kenli; his two brothers, Edward Myers, Sr. and his wife, Josephine, of Meadville, and Terry Myers and his wife, Debbie, of Titusville; his sister, Pamela Myers-Page and her husband, Joe, of Franklin; and Skip’s companion, Roni Guth.

In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ann Myers; his grandson, Marcus Jeffrey Luce; and his brother, Michael Myers.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A Celebration of Skip’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Skip will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, was entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Skip’s honor to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346, and/or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

