Sligo Man Dies Following Traffic Accident

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning in Piney Township.

According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the accident occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Huckleberry Ridge Road.

Shingledecker identified the victim of the crash as 40-year-old Ethan McCormack, of Sligo.

According to Shingledecker, McCormack’s death was ruled as accidental due to blunt force trauma.

McCormack was a 1998 Graduate of Union High School.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Iraq and Korea.

McCormack’s full obituary can be read here.

No further details on the accident are available at this time.

Police are expected to release additional information within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.