SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC to Attend Clarion Area Chamber Job/Education Career Fair

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

UFP-Parker-booth-SAFECLARION, Pa. – Be sure to talk to the representative from UFP Parker at the Clarion Area Chamber’s annual Job/Education Career Fair on Wednesday, April 28.

The fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall located at 22631 PA-68 in Clarion, PA 16214.

UFP Parker, LLC will have a representative on hand to discuss the many opportunities and benefits that go along with being part of the UFP Parker Team. They now have three facilities open in the area providing careers with competitive wages, bonuses, and an extensive benefits package. UFP Parker’s home plant in Parker, the Walls/Reload plant in Emlenton, and their recently opened facility in the Shippenville/Marianne are all growing and will continue to provide stable, long-term employment.

Job seekers attending the job fair will be able to apply for open positions and schedule a tour of one of their facilities. UFP Parker feels it is very important that each potential employee start out with a guided tour of their facilities, highlighting the operations of each department, as well as giving an overview of their extensive benefits package. Starting a new career is stressful and a big life change. Their goal is to lessen the stress surrounding this change and give the information needed to make sure they have a good employee/company fit.

There is no need to wait for the Job/Education Career Fair to apply. UFP Parker, LLC currently has several open positions available on their website, www.ufpi.com/careers (Parker PA in the “Location” box) including General Laborers, Truss and Industrial Builders, and Forklift Operators. Both day and afternoon shift positions are available with the afternoon shift paying an additional $1.50 an hour more shift differential. Most positions have a production bonus.

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at our Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
