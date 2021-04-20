State Police Calls: Theft Reports, DUI Arrest

CLARION/FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Farmington Township

Around 3:57 p.m. on Monday, April 19, a known 67-year-old female victim from Leeper went to the Marienville-based State Police to report her social security number was used by an unknown person on an unemployment claim she did not file.

The incident occurred in on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Jenks Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, a known 77-year-old female victim from Marienville reported that around 3:12 p.m. on Monday, April 19, she was contacted via phone by an unknown individual who asked her to go to the bank and withdraw $10,000.00.

The victim reported that when she refused, the individual asked her to pay him with Target gift cards.

The incident occurred on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Young Township

Around 11:48 p.m. on April 3, Punxsutawney-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a black 2014 Ford Escape on State Route 310 near Hill Road in Young Township, Jefferson County, after observing a lighting violation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as a 20-year-old Summerville man, exhibited several indicators of drug-related impairment and was then asked to undergo field sobriety testing.

The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver was not released.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.