State Police Investigating Theft of Drilling Equipment Recovered in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating the theft of over $1,000.00 of drilling-related equipment recovered in Elk Township.

Around 10:08 a.m. on April 15, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a theft on Buckhorn Road near Boyds Run Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following items were recovered:

– Red Lion 6 H.P. 2-inch Semi-Trash Pump, value $299.99



– 30 feet of Flex Roll tubing, value $210.00– 200 feet of blue and gray Flex Hose, value $527.00– Hose Adapter, value $32.00– Hose Filter Screen Basket, value $50.00

The victim of the theft is listed as a drilling company in Conneaut Lake, Pa.

