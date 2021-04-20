Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living to Celebrate 25 Years

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living, Brookville’s own non-profit, sustainable living focused farm, will be celebrating 25 years in operation this year.

(Pictured: Dustin Lee, Shita Lau, and Sarah Graziano officially taking over stewardship of Quiet Creek Farm in February)

Quiet Creek was founded by Rusty and Claire Orner as an educational farm in 1996, offering a range of learning opportunities. It then became an official non-profit 501(c)(3) in 2003.

“They’ve spent the last two decades not just stewarding this property but also being engaged in education and mission work quite literally all over the world,” Quiet Creek steward Dustin Lee told exploreClarion.com.

This year not only marks the 25 anniversary of the farm, but it is also a year for change. While the Orners are still involved at Quiet Creek, with Russell Orner serving as President of the board and Claire serving as the Vice President, they handed off primary stewardship of the farm in February to a new set of stewards: Dustin Lee, Shita Lau, and Sarah Graziano.

According to Lee, though each of the new stewards came to Quiet Creek through a different path, they all have commonalities, as well.

“Namely, a reverence for nature and creation, and a strong desire to be involved in carrying on the mission of the farm,” Lee noted.

Initially, Graziano apprenticed under the Orners in 2020 and is currently enrolled in The School of Evolutionary Herbalism. Lee and Lau are the co-founders of ForeverGreen, a wellness company focused on reconnecting people to natural health.

Lee reported that the Orners are currently working on Gould Farm, a mental health therapeutic farm in Monterey, Massachusetts.

“It’s a beautiful project that’s been around since 1913, and they are super happy to be involved,” Lee explained.

In the meantime, the new stewards have welcomed the opportunity to step up and fill their shoes.

“It’s truly an honor to carry on such an incredible mission and to steward this beautiful piece of land.”

Quiet Creek’s main focus is to promote an ecological and sustainable approach to living life in harmony with nature, with one of their main tools being educational workshops. It offers both workshops at the farm and through various school groups, garden clubs, and other organizations. Their workshops range in topics from things such as cultivating herbal medicine to soap-making.

Scheduled workshops for 2021 include herbal soap-making, inoculating Shiitake mushrooms, medicinal use of herbs in the garden, wild edibles and medicinals, field to vase floral designs, mushroom cultivation, and holiday wreath-making.

Quiet Creek also has two major annual events: Spring Fest, which is held on the first Saturday in June, and Fall Fest, which is held on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.

This year’s Spring Fest is scheduled for June 5 and will include a special celebration for the 25 anniversary of the farm.

“This is an open invite event,” Lee noted.

The event includes Tours of Sustainability, a Wild Edible and Medicinal Plants and Mushrooms Walk, Earthen Building Fun, and a program on Creating a Mosaic Mural.

The full workshop and event schedule for 2021 is available here.

Along with scheduled workshops and events at the farm, Quiet Creek also offers a variety of classes and programs for those who would like to schedule private groups.

“What we found is that folks are really interested in scheduling private classes with small groups of their own, which anyone can inquire about, as well,” Lee noted.

Some of their options include yoga, aromatherapy, cheese making, gourd crafting, multiple topics related to foraging for edibles and herbs and using them medicinally or in cooking, multiple topics related to sustainable growing, earthen building, environmental choices, renewable energy, and health and nutrition, among many others. A list of classes is available on their website.

For those who would like to delve into the learning opportunities available even further, the farm will be resuming their apprenticeships program for those willing to live and work on the farm full-time, either later this year or early next year.

“We encourage anyone who wants to be notified about those opportunities as they come available to send their information or resume.”

In addition to everything else that Quiet Creek offers, they also have lush gardens of organic vegetables, herbs, and edible flowers, 30 acres of nature trails, a worm composting system, wind/solar energy systems, a yurt, an earthen oven, a straw bale house, and, of course, a store.

“We also craft and cultivate a lot of products that people can purchase, which helps support the farm. We have herbal teas, soaps and salves, dried culinary herb blends, various books regarding sustainable living, and based on the time of year, a whole lot of awesome products that flow from the garden.”

The farm and store are open to visitors Fridays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We look forward to getting more involved in the community and getting to know the people whose support makes it all possible.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.