Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Director, Residential Programs and Services

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire a Director of Residential Programs and Services to join their team.

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals both with and without special needs.

JOB SUMMARY

The Director, Franklin Residential Programs and Services is responsible for the operation of 3 group homes for individuals with intellectual disabilities. This includes meeting all state and funding regulations, overseeing the supervision of 25 staff, the development of short and long-term goals for the division, fiscal accountability and budgeting, marketing of programs and services, some development and fundraising, and operation of the Erie Photo License Center. This is an upper-level management position that requires residential program management experience, knowledge of the state Mental Health/ID system, and the 6400 regulations. Other key areas of expertise include administration, human resource management, fiscal accountability, building community relationships, and development.

QUALIFICATIONS

Master’s degree with a minimum of two years’ experience in the human services field required; OR

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of four years’ experience in the human services field required. Prior supervisory experience required.

Knowledge of MH/ID system required.

Current valid PA driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the PA Department of Transportation required.

FBI Clearance required if not a continuous resident of PA for three years prior to employment with Easterseals.

Acceptable Criminal Record Check required.

Acceptable Child Abuse History Clearance required.

Passing of physical examination and TB required.

HOURS/BENEFITS

The Director is a full-time, exempt position M-F 8 am-5 pm, 40 hours per week with one-hour unpaid lunch. The position comes with an excellent benefits package valued at an additional $6K per year (health, dental and vision coverage, retirement savings plan, paid time off, life and disability insurance.)

WHY WORK FOR US?

Easterseals is a national organization with a history of providing specialized services for over 100 years. If you are looking for a great career opportunity where you make your mark, grow our program and create a culture of engagement, please consider this opportunity.

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana, or protected Veteran status.

Interested applicants can email their resume to: [email protected]

Full-Time Road Maintenance Person

Monroe Township, Clarion County

Monroe Township, Clarion County is currently in search of a Full-time Road Maintenance person.

Competitive wage and benefits. CDL and ability to operate road equipment preferred.

Please send or present your resume and qualifications to

Monroe Township Office

17956 Route 68

Sligo PA 16255

Monroe Township is an equal opportunity employer.

Laborers Needed

Stitt’s Nursery and Landscaping

Stitt’s Nursery and Landscaping, located in Leeper, PA is in immediate need of laborers to join their uniformed team providing premiere services in landscaping, mowing, lawn installation, Parking Lot Sweeping, and Snow Plowing.

Monday – Friday, 40 Hour work week with possible overtime.

Starting wage of $14.00/ hr

Driver’s License required

WILLING TO TRAIN!!

CONTACT TIM @ 814-744-8664 or [email protected]

Veterans’ Affairs Director

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Veterans’ Affairs Director (40 hrs./wk.) to work within the Venango County Veterans’ Affairs Office.

Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in human services or related field; training in management and benefit administration preferred. Veteran’s status and some knowledge of veteran benefits required; applied computer knowledge/training also required. Must have at least two years of experience in counseling or administrative services. Experience may substitute for a degree.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county-defined benefit pension program and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

Full and Part-Time Corrections Officers

County of Venango

Start a new career in Corrections at Venango County Prison today!

The County is currently accepting applications for new full-time and part-time Corrections Officers.

Applicants must be a resident of Pennsylvania and possess a valid PA Driver’s License and have obtained their high school diploma or GED.

No experience is necessary and all training will be provided on the job and through attendance at the Corrections Academy.

Full-time positions include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance at no cost to the employee. Many additional benefits are available, including two weeks of paid vacation following the completion of one year of service in addition to multiple paid holidays and paid sick leave at the completion of the probation period.

Applications may be obtained by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

Multiple Positions at Webco Industries

Webco Industries

Webco Industries will be conducting open interviews for General Plant Production, Maintenance Technicians, Controls Technician, Tooling Technician!

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 8:00 am – Noon

Location: Cranberry Mall (old JC Penney’s space), 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319

Minimum requirements:

Must have High School Diploma or GED

Must have good work history — relative experience preferred

Must show willingness to learn

Must plan to spend several hours at the interview

Need to bring all contact information, work history, etc. in order to fully complete the application for employment prior to the interview

Webco’s benefits package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

For more information and a complete list of openings visit: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs?clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking Co.

Klapec Trucking company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty, one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are they.

Join them for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time hauling dedicated regional freight from the local area. Opportunity includes a complete benefits package, quality equipment, and driver-friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of their team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

Customer Service Reps

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is looking for great customer service reps for their team.

There are several openings at the Lucinda location and even more opportunities at their new Dubois location coming soon.

Earn up to $10/hr PLUS TIPS. This is a great opportunity! Previous experience is preferred but not required.

Apply via Facebook Here.

Multiple Positions at Roser Technologies, Inc

Roser Technologies, Inc

Local Service and Manufacturing Facility is seeking to fill numerous full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville, PA.

Qualified Applicant must be mechanically inclined and efficient with common tools/machinery. Applicants must possess strong reasoning ability as well as judgment, planning, and organizational skills. All positions require a full range of motion and the ability to stand and occasionally lift/move 50lbs. Applicants must be able to follow work instructions, company procedures, and blueprints/diagrams.

Punctuality and Dependability a must – 5 days per week – 8 hours per day & overtime when required. Position requires open communication with supervisors, co-workers, and management. Specific vision abilities require close, distance and color vision, peripheral and depth perception.

The following full-time positions are available at this time:

Assembly/General Labor, all shifts – Mechanical work experience preferred. Applicants must be proficient with common tools and equipment.

CNC Machinist, all shifts – Minimum 3 years machining experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring machinists for lathes, horizontal boring mills, and vertical boring mills.

Welder, all shifts – Minimum 3 years welding experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring welders for sub-arc overlay process as well as general welding, cutting, and fabrication.

Quality Inspector, swing shift/on-call – Minimum 3 years inspection experience or relevant training/education. Applicants must possess the ability to use common inspection equipment including micrometers, calipers, and bore gauges. Preferred applicants will be familiar with ISO 9001:2015 quality system requirements as well as Ultrasonic Inspection.

Competitive compensation based on experience/qualifications including Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance as well as 401K.

Interested applicants can submit a resume or request an application at [email protected]

Lead Carpenter and Helpers

Eric Kerr Contracting

Eric Kerr Contracting has an immediate opening for a lead carpenter and helpers to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.

Travel required with plenty of home time

Clean driving record required

We provide company truck, hotel, and daily per diem

Sign on bonus available to the right candidates

For more info call (814) 319-8036 or email resume to [email protected]

Heavy Haul Coordinator

Barber Trucking

Barber Trucking currently has an exciting career opportunity available as a full-time Heavy Haul Coordinator, based out of it’s Brookville, PA terminal.

Barber Trucking is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Brookville, Pennsylvania. Their company has been in operation for over 35 years and they pride themselves in delivering exceptional service to their customers.

This mid-level position will require a very detail-oriented individual.

Some responsibilities of the position are as follows:

Dispatch specialized drivers/carriers to meet customer specific shipping requirements.

Identify, contact, & screen carriers for transportation of freight.

Manage all aspects in regard to specialized transportation customers, including but not limited to permits, directions, appointments, contracts, schedule changes.

Research and develop new customers as needed, as well as contact current customers for new business opportunities.

Manage all dispatching aspects in regard to drivers, including but not limited to load information, directions, parking availability; as well as interpret and address any issues and problems they may encounter.

Manage stressful situations in a professional manner.

Provide rotating coverage of after-hours phone support.

To be considered for this position you must have:

Excellent self-management skills

Be detail-oriented and organized

Have the ability to work in a fast-paced and constantly changing atmosphere

Be proficient at multi-tasking

Have strong computer skills (including Microsoft Office & website navigation)

Experience in the trucking industry & database skills is preferred, but not necessary.

At Barber Trucking, they pride themselves on providing a safe and stable work environment for their employees. Barber Trucking’s company culture is built on hard work, dedication, and loyalty. As an employee of Barber Trucking, you are a part of our family and they are looking for people who want to invest in a career with our company.

If you are hardworking and looking for a position where you can have an impact on the company you work for, they would like to hear from you!

Pay Range: $16-$20/hour

Job Type: Full Time

Benefits Include: Medical, Dental, & Vision, 401k, Vacation & Holiday Pay

Any questions can be directed to Benjy at 814-913-1527 or Denise at 814-913-1565.

Apply by emailing a resume to: [email protected]

Multiple Positions at Perkins

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Clarion is now hiring for the following positions:

Server

Host(ess)

Line / Prep Cook

Dishwasher

Management

While experience is preferred, it is not required. They are willing to train the right candidate!

Perkins offers competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid time off, employee benefits and discounts, 401k w/ match, advancement opportunities and so much more!

JDK Management Company is the largest Owner/Operator of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in the United States with 49 locations.

Whether playing on this team for a year or career, opportunities to learn, grow, contribute and win are endless!

Apply in-person or online at nowhiring.com/workforperkins!

YMCA Hiring for Multiple Positions

Scenic Rivers Association

CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers Association, including Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman are hiring for summer seasonal and year-round positions.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS & CAMP HANDS – YMCA Camp Coffman

The YMCA is hiring Summer Day Camp Counselors and Camp Hands to provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12 throughout the summer. Training begins in May. Summer Camp is held for 12 weeks. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS

Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation.

CAMP HANDS

Assists in activities planned by Camp Counselors. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities.

Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 by April 30, 2021. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped of at the YMCA or mailed.

SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA Camp Coffman

YMCA Camp Coffman is hiring a seasonal Summer Grounds & Maintenance person to work 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. Position is 35 hours a week for approximately 12 weeks of summer.

Responsibilities include grounds upkeep, mowing, weed eating, cutting wood, maintaining and repairing equipment/structures, painting, staining, and other jobs that need completed.

Apply by April 30, 2021. Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or fill out an application and mail to Tom Spence, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Printable applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources

NINJANASTICS COACH – Oil City YMCA

The Oil City YMCA is hiring a NinjaNastics Coach. NinjaNastics is a program that combines gymnastics with concepts of American Ninja warrior, and includes work on all traditional gymnastics equipment as well as with obstacle courses and slack lines.

NinjaNastics takes place at the Oil City YMCA on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The Ninja coach will work with youth ages 5 to 12. A basic background in gymnastics, parkour, American ninja warrior, or climbing is preferred but not required.

Apply in person, or via Facebook, to Max Krepps, Youth Sports Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed to [email protected]

LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.

Those interested in obtaining Lifeguard Certification or Recertification may apply after enrolling in the Oil City YMCA Lifeguard Course. The course is held April 12-18 as a blended online/in-person class.

For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

MEMBERSHIP REPRESENTATIVE – Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work days, evenings, and/or weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests.

Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email [email protected]

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

The Scenic Rivers Association does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

Full-Time Cook

Korner Restaurant

Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg is currently accepting applications for a Full-Time Cook.

Must be available nights and weekends

Experience is preferred but not required

Must have reliable transportation

They are ONLY ACCEPTING IN PERSON APPLICATIONS! Korner Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. No applications will be taken online.

Mechanic

Dubrook

Dubrook is now hiring full-time mechanics for their Clarion, Butler, DuBois, and Saint Mary’s locations.

Pay Rates up to $23.00 per hour based on experience and skill set.

Benefits available include healthcare, PTO, and 401k.

Please contact the main office at 1-844-DUBROOK for more information.

Paraprofessional

Keystone School District

There are two (2) paraprofessional positions available immediately, and one (1) paraprofessional position will be available at the beginning of the 2021-22 School Year at the Keystone School District

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: April 30, 2021 or Until Position is Filled

Multiple Positions at Kronospan

Kronospan (Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates)

Kronospan (Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates) is looking for hard-working, dedicated individuals to join their team.

Kronospan is the world’s leading manufacturer of wood-based panels. Their products are used in everything from flooring and furniture to timber-framed houses. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are conveniently located on Route 322 in Shippenville, and are one of the area’s largest employers.

They are an Equal Opportunity Employer that provides a competitive wage and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, vacation, holiday, and 401K.

With their 12-hour rotating shifts, you are there a little longer, but less often.

Entry Level Production Employees

Their entry-level production employees are responsible for safely operating a forklift to move both raw material and finished goods throughout the production lines and warehouse. They will also band and label the finished product and prepare it for shipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Packagers

Packagers are responsible for setting up the insert and shrink wrap machines according to certain specifications. They are also responsible for monitoring product quality and will perform basic, routine equipment maintenance and cleaning of machinery and areas of responsibility. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Machine Operators

Short Cycle Press Machine Operators are responsible for safely and efficiently operating, via computers, equipment associated with a press and/or cross-cut saw. They are required to monitor the quality of product produced and assist maintenance personnel in troubleshooting, repair and/or preventative maintenance of equipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Flooring Machine Operators are responsible for manually changing tooling in accordance with joint specifications. They will also utilize computer software related to the operation of the line. They are required to monitor the quality of product produced and assist maintenance personnel in troubleshooting, repair and/or preventative maintenance of equipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Finishing/Packing Operator

The Finishing/Packaging Operator is responsible for the set-up, operation, maintenance, and cleaning of all finishing equipment. The operator also has the responsibility of ensuring that the quality of the product meets or exceeds the customer’s specifications both internal and external. This position is also responsible for the labeling, inventory, and putting away of all finished material in the proper warehouse location. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Utility Personnel

Utility Personnel are responsible for the upkeep, cleaning, and general maintenance of all areas of the plant, in particular the wood yard, utilizing hand tools and other equipment. This position is also responsible for the operation of the board breaker. The typical schedule is Monday through Friday with occasional weekends.

Industrial Maintenance Technicians

This position is responsible for ensuring the operation of machinery equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements on engines, motors, pneumatic, hydraulic, conveyor systems, and production machines; following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer’s instructions, and engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions. A strong background in mechanical and electrical maintenance is preferred.

For more information:

Call Kronospan at (814) 226-0851 ext 1101,

Email them at [email protected]

or visit their website at www.kronospan-worldwide.com (be sure to select “EN” for English)

Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V

Two Part-Time Positions at Clarion Area Agency on Aging

Clarion Area Agency on Aging

The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is currently hiring for two part-time positions at their Clarion County Senior Centers.

SENIOR CENTER MANAGER-Rimersburg Center

Rimersburg Center, 7363 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Starting rate: $10.50/hour

Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.



Responsibilities include:



Networking with local organizations to help in the planning and implementation of health, educational, recreational, socialization programs and activities at the center and in the local community.

Promote and develop center growth and health and wellness activities, programs, and screenings.

Coordinate with the Senior Center Services Director in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of all center programs, activities, and projects.

Provide nutrition and center services to older adults through congregate meal program and packing and/or delivering home-delivered meals.

Assists seniors in getting health service information, transportation, and shopping assistance.

Assists center council fundraising committee to develop and implement fundraising projects and increase contributions to comply with AAA fundraising plan.

Some local travel is required for meetings.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.





SENIOR CENTER ASSISTANT-Main Street Center

Main Street Center, 516 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Starting rate: $8.50/hour

Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist the center manager and volunteers to pack and/or deliver home-delivered meals and serve congregate meals.

Assist the Center Manager and volunteers to maintain the cleanliness of the center

In the absence of the Center Manager, the center assistant will be responsible for all daily required duties of the center.

Assist the Center Manager with program activities and interaction with center volunteers and participants.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.

Interested applicants can send resume to [email protected] or 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

Abraxas is currently looking to fill a Counselor, Education & Prevention position at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.50 – $21.72 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.

Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?

Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?

Summary:

The Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth.

Essential Functions:

Coordinates and implements case management activities

Develops and implements treatment plans

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation

Provides group counseling and completes related documentation

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews, red flag reviews, and administrative reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED and four years of related experience; OR

Associate’s degree/60 credits from an accredited college or university and two years of related experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.00 – $22.53 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.

Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?

Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Do you want to make a difference?

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions: