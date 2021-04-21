 

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then snow showers. High near 36. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly between 11pm and 5am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of flurries between 7am and 3pm, then a slight chance of sprinkles after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Isolated sprinkles before 9pm. Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday – Showers likely after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.


