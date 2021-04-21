Clarion Area Jr. High Science Olympiad Team Places at State Competition

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Jr. High Science Olympiad Team placed fifth in the Tier AA State Competition on April 10.

(Pictured, 1st Row: Victor Troese, Billy Kahle, Callie Snodgrass, Chris Kahle, and Maggie Snodgrass. 2nd Row: Natalie Durish, Anna O’Toole, and Prathmesh Singh. 3rd Row: Alivia Diehl, Lindsay Schmader, Alicyn Burford, Drew Martz, and Nathan Frederick. 4th Row: Coach Mrs. Stormer, Blaise Cunningham, Maya Wilshire, Gabe Martz, Prakhar Singh, and Coach Mr. Burford.)

Both the Regional and State competition took place virtually from Clarion Area High School.

Clarion Area’s team brought home a total of 11 medals:

Circuit Lab – 3rd place – Victor Troese and Prakhar Singh

Density Lab – 2nd place – Prakhar Singh and Maya Wilshire

Experimental Design – 3rd place – Natalie Durish, Anna O’Toole, and Nathan Frederick

Food Science – 4th place – Victor Troese and Prathmesh Singh

Heredity – 5th place – Maya Wilshire and Nathan Frederick

Meteorology – 6th place – Prathmesh Singh and Blaise Cunningham

Ornithology – 6th place – Chris Kim and Blaise Cunningham

Reach for the Stars – 3rd place – Billy Kahle and Lindsay Schmader

Road Scholar – 2nd place – Billy Kahle and Chris Kim

Water Quality – 3rd place – Natalie Durish and Prathmesh Singh

Write It Cad It – 2nd place – Maya Wilshire and Anna O’Toole

