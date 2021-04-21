 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County YMCA to Host Bluebird Box Workshop

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

BluebirdCLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will host a “Build a Bluebird Box” Workshop on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. This event is open to the entire family.

Join YMCA Property Manager, Henry Sherman, as he teaches you and your family how to build a bluebird box. Henry will show you how to build your box from starting materials to finished product. One box per family.

Please pre-register by April 24. Bring your own hammer!  The cost for the workshop is $10/Members; $20/Non-members.

Registration is available online: https://register.oilcityymca.org/ymca/pgdetail.php?id=5762.

Registration is limited and will close when spots are filled.

For more information regarding this and other YMCA programs, please visit www.clarioncountyymca.org or call the YMCA at 814-764-3400.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Monday through Friday 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sundays 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Memorial Day.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

