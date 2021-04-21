Clarion Softball Prevails Over Forest Area: April 20 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 20 scores and recaps.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ ProPoint Media Photography.)

Baseball Recaps

Karns City 6, A-C Valley 2

The Gremlins put together a five-run top of the seventh to take a 6-2 win over A-C Valley. Trailing 2-1 heading into the inning, Karns City scored all five of their runs with two outs. A one-out error put Jacob Callihan on base, and after a strikeout, Cole Sherwin walked, and Braeden Rodgers singled to load the bases. With the game on the line, Mallick Metcalfe came through with a clutch three-RBI double to put Karns City up 4-2. Zachary Blair put an exclamation point on the inning with a two-run home run, setting the final score at 6-2.

Metcalfe led Karns City, going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Rodgers also had two hits for the Gremlins. Sherwin and Metcalfe shared the work on the mound for Karns City, allowing two unearned runs and six strikeouts.

Ryan Cooper went 2-for-4 for A-C Valley while pitching a complete game, allowing only one earned run in seven innings, striking out six.

Keystone 11, Union 2

A combined one-hitter kept Union at bay, while the Panthers took advantage of nine hits, five walks, and seven errors in a commanding 11-2 win over Union. Keystone scored runs in the second, third, fifth, and sixth innings in the win, holding a 5-1 lead after five innings. A six-run sixth slammed the door shut on any Union comeback.

Keystone received solid pitching performances from Tye Elder and Aidan Sell, who combined for nine strikeouts and one unearned run over 6 2/3 innings of work. Elder conceded a hit to the second batter of the game but completely shut down Union for the remainder of his five innings of work, striking out eight and only walking three. Elder Seth Apel and Nate Gutonski each had multi-hit games for Keystone, also registering two RBI apiece.

Brock Jordan took the loss for Union on the mound, giving up five runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings of work.

C-L 8, Cranberry 2

(Recap by Steve Smail)

After trailing 2-1 through three innings, Clarion-Limestone scored seven runs over the final four innings to claim an 8-2 victory over Cranberry on Tuesday afternoon at Cranberry High School in Seneca. Eight of nine starters collected at least one hit for C-L (3-2 overall), with Hayden Callen and Nick Aaron each collecting two hits and three RBI’s each. Tommy Smith, Corbin Coulson, Jordan Hesdon, Ryan Hummell, Brady Fowkes, and Jake Smith all added one hit. Hesdon and Tommy Smith each hit a double.

C-L scored a run in the first, two in the fourth, and five in the sixth. Cranberry scored both of their runs in the third inning.

Callen picked up the mound win tossing six innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out 10 before reaching the 100 pitch limit. Corbin Coulson pitched one inning with one walk and one strikeout.

Clarion Area 11, Forest Area 1 (5 Innings)

A pair of big innings powered Clarion Area past Forest Area, 11-1. Clarion scored six runs in the third and four in the fourth to pull away with the victory. The Bobcats only totaled eight hits and four walks but used relentless baserunning and eight Forest errors to make the most of their scoring chances.

Cole Slaugenhoup led Clarion with two hits, while Dawson Smail walked in all four of his plate appearances, scoring three runs. Daunte Girvan also chipped in with a 2-RBI double, and Brandon Beish contributed a fifth-inning RBI single.

Slaugenhoup pitched all five innings for Clarion, giving up two hits and one run. Matt Schmader took the loss for Forest Area, surrendering seven runs (five earned) in four innings.

Softball Recaps

Clarion Area 13, Forest Area 3 (5 Innings)

The bats were on fire for Clarion in their big 13-3 win over Forest Area. Clarion scored all of their runs in the second, fourth, and fifth innings, totaling 14 hits on the afternoon.

Kylee Beers and Jordan Best had three hits apiece, while Noel Anthony went 2-for-3 with a home run. Beers, Best, and Brianna Forest each smashed doubles in the win.

Payton Simko went the distance in the victory, giving up two hits and three runs in five innings, striking out seven, and walking nine.

Cranberry 16, C-L 6 (5 Innings)

A big nine-run explosion in the bottom of the first inning helped the Cranberry softball team rout Clarion-Limestone 16-6 in five innings on Tuesday afternoon at Cranberry High School in Seneca.

C-L (2-2) scored two runs in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead before the big explosion in the bottom of the inning. Cranberry would add three runs in the third while the Lady Lions answered with four in the top of the fifth before the Lady Berries ended the game early with a four-run inning of their own in the bottom of the fifth.

Keystone 12, Union 2 (6 Innings)

Keystone scored 11 runs in the final three innings to top Keystone, 12-2, in six innings. Maddie Dunlap went 3-for-3 with a walk for Keystone, while Alexandria Johnston also went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk. Eight of Keystone’s nine starters scored runs in the contest, with all nine players reaching base.

Leah Exley pitched the duration for the Panthers, giving up two runs on nine hits, striking out eight.

Karns City 18, A-C Valley 9

A heavy-hitting display from Karns City led the Gremlins to an 18-9 win over A-C Valley. Each member of Karns City’s starting nine had at least one hit, totaling 17 hits over the seven innings. Karns City asserted themselves early, taking a 10-5 lead after four innings, including a four-run fourth inning after A-C Valley put up four of their own in the bottom of the third.

Garrah Milochik led Karns City with five RBI on two hits, including a home run. Ashley Fox had three hits for the Gremlins, including a home run. Marra Patton, Jess Dunn, and Sarah Patton each tallied multi-hit games for Karns City. Marra Patton also got the win in the circle for the Gremlins, tossing seven innings while striking out five.

Meah Ielase went 3-for-3 for the Falcons, hitting a double and a home run. Baylee Blauser went 1-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBI.

