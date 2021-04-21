 

Clarion University Tennis Falls to Mercyhurst in Finale

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_strouse03 (1)CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team concluded their 2020-21 season on Tuesday afternoon, falling by a 6-0 score to Mercyhurst at Campbell Courts.

Clarion (0-6, 0-6 PSAC West) held tough with the Lakers but were unable to come away with the victory in the season finale.

Alexis Strouse played the most competitive match of the day for the Golden Eagles, going toe-to-toe with Ivona Plecevic in the No. 1 singles match. Plecevic just narrowly edged Strouse in the first set, winning by a 7-5 score as Strouse kept it close. Strouse was unable to fully finish off the effort, though, in falling 6-1 in the second set. Sarah Kirmeyer also played well in her final career match, with the senior holding close with Alana Lewis before falling in straight sets at the No. 4 singles spot. Mercyhurst won five singles points, with the No. 6 match not contested. The Lakers won the doubles point in a sweep, taking both matches contested on the court.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University


