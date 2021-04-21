Edith May Deitz of Reidsburg, Clarion County, went home to her Lord Monday evening April 19, 2021.

Edith was born September 14, 1932 in Pittsburgh to the late Charles G. and Anne V. (Finch) Smith.

She attended and graduated from Carrick High school in 1949. She went on to South Side School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in February 1953. In the same month, she married Donald W. Deitz, the man she always said she was destined to marry. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2009.

Edith was a 50 year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion, where she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, was a member of the Women’s Circle, and was active in many other areas of the Church.

She was a life-long Girl Scout and was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters and a Cub Scout Den Leader for her sons.

Edith was active with the Red Cross Bloodmobile. She helped to establish the Hospice Program in Clarion. In the 1970’s, she served on the Clarion Hospital Board of Directors, serving as acting administrator, and then becoming the In-service Director from 1978-1980.

Edith was also proceeded in death by an infant sister, May Smith; sister, Alice Rostek; son, Charles D. Deitz; and granddaughter Ashleigh Deitz.

She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) Deitz of Sligo and Jerry (Kathy) Deitz of Mechanicsville; two daughters Linda Deitz of Clarion and Jeanne (Fred) Foster of Clarion; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and an 8th great-grandchild due in June.

There will be no public visitation or viewing. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at the Reidsburg Cemetery at 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 23.

Arrangements are under the care of Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

The family would like to thank Lisa, Crystal, Kelly, and Laura of WRC Hospice for their great care and compassion through this trying time.

Donations in Edith’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

