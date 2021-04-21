Hearing for Shippenville Man Charged With Repeatedly Striking Woman During Domestic Incident Set for Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been scheduled for next week for a Shippenville man who allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat and repeatedly struck her during a domestic incident at a Paint Township residence.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Joseph Michael Kerle is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:30 a.m. on April 27 on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, April 5, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Paint Mills Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic abuse incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.

At the residence, police spoke to a known female victim who had fresh bruises and marks on her arms and chin, the complaint states.

The victim told police Joseph Kerle had physically assaulted her, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Kerle became angry with her, grabbed her forcefully, threw her against a wall, and then onto the floor of the living room. The victim told police that while she was on the floor, Kerle grabbed her by the throat with his hands and “slammed” her head off of the living room wall. He also reportedly struck her repeatedly with both a closed fist and an open hand and kicked her all over her body while she was on the floor.

The complaint states that the victim said when Kerle stopped hitting her, he took her phone and went into a bedroom. The victim reported that she then got up and went to get the phone and said when she left the bedroom, Kerle followed her out and grabbed her again.

The victim said she was afraid he was going to hit her again, so she struck him with her fist, and that stopped him from grabbing her, the complaint notes.

The victim then showed police additional marks that were covered by her clothing, including fresh bruises on her legs, chest, back, and sides.

Kerle was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, April 5.

Kerle is also facing a criminal conference with Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh on May 5, on charges related to an Shippenville Man Accused of Indecent Assault”>alleged indecent assault of a juvenile late last year.

