Man Airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian Following Two-Vehicle Collision in Summerville Borough

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash that sent one man to UPMC Presbyterian by helicopter earlier this month.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:07 p.m. on Monday, April 12, on Harrison Street just south of Carrier Street Extension, in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say 36-year-old Aaron A. Teal, of Natrona Heights, was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, when he made a left turn from Carrier Street onto State Route 28 and pulled into the path of a 1989 International tractor-trailer operated by 53-year-old Stephen C. Martz, of Ringgold, that was traveling north on State Route 28.

Martz’s vehicle struck Teal’s vehicle on the driver’s side and pushed it approximately 75 feet until both vehicles came to a final rest on State Route 28.

Teal suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to a landing zone where STAT MedEvac airlifted him to UPMC Presbyterian.

He was not using a seat belt.

A passenger in Teal’s vehicle, identified as 49-year-old Chad M. Wiant, of Summerville, suffered minor injuries and was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Martz was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Teal’s vehicle sustained heavy disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.

Martz’s vehicle was moved from the scene under its own power.

Teal was charged with a traffic violation.

State Route 28 was closed for approximately 30 minutes following the crash.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.