Primary Preview: Shingledecker the Lone Name in Republican Coroner Race

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Daniel Shingledecker (R) will be the lone candidate in the Coroner race on the Republican Ballot.

In Mid-January, Shingledecker announced his candidacy to exploreClarion.com.

Shingledecker was sworn in as coroner in November of 2019 following the death of the previous Clarion County Coroner, Randall Stom.

In his release, he stated that he has the knowledge, relationships, and experience to continue to hold the position of coroner.

“Clarion County is my home. This is where I grew up and have chosen to raise my family. The people I work with every day aren’t just people; they are my neighbors, my teachers, my friends, and my family,” Shingledecker stated in his release. “I feel honored to be a part of this sensitive time in their lives. I understand the importance of being someone they can trust.”

Shingledecker attended Clarion University then later transferred to Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and Point Park University, graduating with honors. He is currently employed as a Funeral Director at Goble’s Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Dan Shingledecker will be the name on the Republican ticket in the May 18th Primary Election. Voters will also have a chance to write-in a name if they choose.

There is no name on the Democrat ballot for coroner; however, they will be able to write-in a candidate.

To stay up-to-date on Daniel Shingledecker, Coroner, visit his Facebook page here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.