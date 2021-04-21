Probation Check in Emlenton Leads to Felony Drug Charges for Strattanville Man

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a probation check at a residence in Emlenton led to felony drug charges for a Strattanville man who was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Colton Randall Bowser.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:22 p.m. on April 19, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Myrtle Street in Emlenton, Venango County, where they spoke with a Clarion County Probation Officer.

According to the complaint, the probation officer reported they were at the residence of a known individual who is currently under supervision, and the individual had tested positive for methamphetamine. They then began a search of the residence.

During the search, the officers found Colton Bowser lying on the floor of the attic and discovered a glass smoking device in plain view in an open backpack, the complaint states.

The officer reported Bowser claimed ownership of the backpack and “told him he didn’t want him looking through it anymore.” The probation officer then requested assistance from the state police, according to the complaint.

The troopers then spoke to Bowser, who reportedly still claimed ownership of the backpack.

Bowser was subsequently placed into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the backpack was seized, the complaint states.

A search warrant was then obtained, and a search of the backpack discovered a digital scale, a number of lighters, several stamp bags, three glass smoking pipes, a four-inch by four-inch mirror, and two crystallized rocks of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 27 grams, according to the complaint.

Bowser was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, April 19, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to the “defendant is currently out on bail with five felony charges,” according to the court document.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 28 in Venango County Central Court.

Court documents indicate Colton is scheduled for a criminal conference with Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh on May 5, on the following cases:

– Misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges from October of 2020;

– Felony flight to avoid apprehension charges from October of 2020;

– Felony drug charges from November of 2019;

– Additional felony drug charges from November of 2019; and

– Misdemeanor retail theft charges from October of 2019.

