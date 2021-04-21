Registration for 2021 Maybug Contest Ends Today

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Washington Township Community Association will be accepting entrants for their annual Maybug contest until Wednesday, April 21.

The contest is open to children three to seven years old. A parent, grandparent, or legal guardian can enter a child by submitting a wallet-sized photo of the child.​

Voting will be open from Friday, April 30, 2021, through May 24, 2021.

How To Enter:

1. To enter a child submit a wallet-sized photo, one of three ways:

– By emailing it to [email protected];

– Dropping it off at the Fryburg Antique Depot, 19255 State Route 208, Fryburg, PA 16326; or

– Mailing to MAYBUG CONTEST, PO BOX 116, Fryburg, PA 16326.

​

2.​ Please include the child’s name, age, gender, date of birth, parent’s name, address, and a phone number at which they can be reached on May 26-27, 2021. ​

3. The first place winners MUST be able to be in the MAYFEST “200 Years of Hometown Heritage” Parade on Saturday, May 29, 2021 (other entrants may also participate in the parade, as well). Note: If your child has entered in previous years, but did not win first place, he/or she is eligible to enter again.

How To Vote:

– Visit Faller’s Antique Depot in Fryburg, Smith’s Country Store in Venus, or Montana’s Country Café in Marble during their normal business hours where voting boxes are placed.

– “Votes” are made by a donation of money into the child’s slot you want to vote for, the boy and girl who earns the most “votes” wins the Maybug title. New this year: a link through PayPal will be available on Mayfest’s website here.

– All proceeds benefit the Washington Township Community Association.

– Voting will be open from Friday, April 30, 2021, through Monday, May 24, 2021, during normal business hours.

Prizes:

– First Place male and female will be awarded a $100.00 gift card and be crowned 2021 Maybugs!​

– Second Place male and female will receive a $50.00 gift card.

​- Third Place male and female will receive a $25.00 gift card.

Look for all the contestants in the Mayfest “Hometown Heritage” Parade at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

