Sen. Doug Mastriano to Attend Constitutional Republicans Banquet in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. — The Constitutional Republicans of Western PA (CRWPA) are hosting a banquet on Thursday, May 6, at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion with two special guest speakers.

The guest speakers for the evening will be PA. Sen. Doug Mastriano and Dr. Christopher Ungar of the Pennsylvania Grassroots Coalition.

The doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the dinner starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sen. Doug Mastriano is a combat veteran and the son of a career US Navy man. He is an Eagle Scout and worked as a paperboy, janitor, security guard, short-order cook, pizza delivery person, and dishwasher. He was commissioned in the U.S. Army in 1986 and served on the Iron Curtain with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment in West Germany. He deployed to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm (1991) to liberate Kuwait. His regiment led the attack against Saddam’s elite Republican Guard forces. He served four years with NATO and deployed three times to Afghanistan.

He completed his career as a Professor of the U.S. Army War College (PAWC), Carlisle, PA, and taught Strategic Studies at the Master Degree level. He retired from the U.S. Army in November 2017 after 30 years of active duty as a Colonel.

Mastriano is a Doctor of History (PhD) and has four master’s degrees. He has written four books dealing with World War I. Mastriano is an active member of his church and resides near Caledonia State Park, Pennsylvania.

Mastriano was elected to serve as the Senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District in May 2019, which includes all of Adams County, most of Franklin County, and parts of Cumberland and York Counties.

He is considered by many to be a candidate for Governor.

Founded in 2012, the Pennsylvania Grassroots Coalition is an organization of grassroots and conservative groups across Pennsylvania advancing liberty, constitutionally limited government, economic freedom, and fiscal responsibility by the government.

Dr. Christopher Unger, M.D. was born on October 15, 1944, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He received his M.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

He completed residencies in New England, including New England Deaconess Hospital and Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Boston, MA. He was appointed Clinical Fellow in Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He then became chief of outpatient medicine at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Annapolis, Maryland, where he held the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

Ticket reservations can be made by calling: 814-715-2613, 814-590-2613, 814-493-4553 or 814-952-9553. Seating is limited. The cost is $25.00 per ticket.

The Trinity Point Church of God is located at 180 West Trinity Point Drive, just off of Route 68, south of Clarion.

The CRWPA is an organization of concerned citizens who believe in the U.S. Constitution as it is written and the Republic of the United States of America. The CRWPA meets the first Monday of every month at 6:00 p.m. in the Columbia Theatre in Brookville.

