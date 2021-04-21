SPONSORED: Easterseals of Western and Central PA Conducts Open Interviews
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Easterseals of Western and Central PA will be conducting open interviews for their Residential Program Worker positions on Thursdays at their office located at 509 13th Street, Franklin, PA 16323.
The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For more than 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families.
Together, Easterseals affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult daycare, and more.
In schools, workplaces, and communities, they’re fostering environments where everyone is included and valued — with a real and positive impact on us all. Join them in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered.
As America’s largest nonprofit health care organization, Easterseals is committed to the comprehensive health and wellness of the more than 1.5 million people it serves each year and is prepared to respond to the needs of the one in four Americans living with disability today with outcomes-based services for all disabilities throughout the lifespan.
Their services include early intervention, inclusive childcare, medical rehabilitation and autism services for young children and their families; job training and coaching, employment placement and transportation services for adults with disabilities, including veterans; adult day services and employment opportunities for older adults – in addition to a variety of additional services for people of all ages including mental health and recovery programs, assistive technology, camp and recreation, caregiving support including respite – and much more.
Additionally, they have served transitioning military, veterans, and their families and caregivers since WWII and continue to be the “go-to” resource for them to help ensure their successful transition to civilian life.
