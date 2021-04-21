State Police Investigating Report of Indecent Assault

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (ETY) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a report of an indecent assault.

An incident involving indecent assault was reported to PSP Punxsutawney around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, April 19.

Police say the incident involved a female victim and occurred at a location in Jefferson County.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

