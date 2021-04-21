Timothy J. Nick, 69, of Oil City passed away Monday April 19, 2021 at his home.

Born December 8, 1951 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Frederick “Ted” and Phyllis Reese Nick.

Tim was a graduate of Oil City High School. He attended Penn State College and later went to Calhoon Marine Engineering School in Baltimore. He graduated with a 3rd Asst. Marines Engineering License after passing the coast Guard Exam and was an officer on board. As a merchant seaman he was fortunate to travel extensively, visiting over 30 countries.

He had worked in the Maintenance Dept. of Franklin School District before retiring a few years ago.

He was a member of the Eagles, PNA, Pulaski and enjoyed reading, hunting and golfing.

Tim enjoyed many different things including white water rafting, parasailing, back packing in South America, horseback riding in the Caribbean, and deep sea fishing, to name a few.

He visited the Suez and Panama Canals, visited Chichen Itza, rode in a dugout canoe in Ecuador, climbed the tower of Pisa, and enjoyed Mardi Gras and his time in Kenya and spring break in Ft. Lauderdale. He also participated in the Atlantic City Pop Festival, climbing Dunnes River Falls, and house boating in Tennessee.

He is survived by his spouse Ellen Makowski of Oil City; his son, Zachary Nick of Oil City; two grandchildren, Zachary and Zoey; two brothers, Ron Nick & his wife Mary of Dempseytown and Steve Nick and his wife Colleen of Spokane, WA; two sisters Kathy Donze of Oil City and Brenda Wright of Oil City; sisters-in-law Kathy Ekstrom & her husband Doug of Oil City and Deborah Frantz & her husband Rich of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Kelli Jo Ekstrom.

He is also survived by a special aunt Jean Nick of Oil City and his beloved dogs, whom he adored, Sammie & Trixie.

He was preceded in death by three brothers Bernard, Bruce and Frederick.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital or to Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

