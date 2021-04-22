SPONSORED: Registration in Now Open for Hip Hop Camp & Tap Camp at Dancer’s Studio
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Registration is now open for Hip Hop and Tap Camp at Dancer’s Studio.
Hip Hop Camp
Hip Hop Camp will be held on Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15.
A-Jo Gallagher, owner of Dancer’s Studio, will be the Hip Hop instructor for this camp.
Class Times:
Ages four to six: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Ages seven to 11: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Ages 12+: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The cost is $40.00 per student.
Easy registration is available by creating an account using the link below.
https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J&c=1
Once you create your account select Summer Session to register. Any questions please email [email protected].
Tap Camp
Tap Camp will be held on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22.
This two-day camp is TAP! TAP! TAP! Technique, Terminology, Combinations, and much, much more!
A-Jo Gallagher, owner of Dancer’s Studio, will be the Tap instructor for this camp.
On Day Two, parents are welcome in the last 15 minutes to watch what the amazing students learned. Don’t miss out on this “taptastic” camp.
This is a great opportunity to determine whether a child likes tap dance before registering for fall classes.
Class Times:
Ages four to five: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Ages six to seven: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Ages eight to nine: 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Ages 10 to 12: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The cost is $40.00 per student.
Easy registration is available by creating an account using the link below.
https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J&c=1
Once you create your account select Summer Session to register. Any questions please email [email protected].
Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Please email [email protected] for more information.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.