Barbara J. Spencer, 66, of Hawthorn, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at her residence.

Born on August 2, 1954 in Indiana, she was the daughter of Orrie L. and Helen Louise (Rummel) Bowman.

She married Raymond L. Spencer, Sr. on October 30, 1976 and he preceded her in death on July 18, 2013.

Survivors include her mother, Helen Louise Bowman, of Indiana, three children, Joanna Snyder and Maggie Bashline of Hawthorn, and Samantha Goodman of Maryland; seven grandchildren, Blake, Cameron, Abby, Kassie, Nick, Barbie and Sosa; a brother, Bryan Bowman, and wife, Tammy, of Indiana; four sisters, Rhonda Crowe and husband, Robert, of Penn Run, Violet Lloyd, of Shelocta, Sandy Deemer and husband, Robert, of Indiana, and Marty Neiswonger and husband, Elwood, of Hawthorn.

In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Spencer, Jr.

Friends will be received Friday, April 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Interment will take place in the Urey Cemetery, Banks Township, Indiana County.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

