Car Hits Emlenton Medical Center Building, Area Woman Injured

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police say one woman was injured when a vehicle struck the Emlenton Medical Center building on Monday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:58 p.m. on Monday, April 19, on Myrtle Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say 86-year-old Lawrence L. Witherup, of Parker, was operating a 2014 Subaru Forester, traveling south and attempting to pull into a parking spot at the Emlenton Medical Center.

According to police, Witherup attempted to apply the brakes, and his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to strike a parked 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle then continued south and struck the building with its front end before coming to a final rest against the building.

Witherup and his passenger, identified as 83-year-old Lorraine Witherup, of Parker, were both wearing seatbelts.

Lawrence Witherup was not injured.

Lorraine Witherup was transported to UPMC Northwest by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries.

