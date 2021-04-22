Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Your family will be impressed with the cinnamon swirls in these lovely breakfast loaves!

Ingredients

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast

1/3 cup warm water (110° to 115°)



1 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)1 cup sugar, divided2 large eggs, room temperature6 tablespoons butter, softened1-1/2 teaspoons salt5-1/2 to 6 cups all-purpose flour2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add milk, 1/2 cup sugar, eggs, butter, salt, and 3 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.

-Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover; let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Mix cinnamon and remaining sugar. Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide in half. Roll each portion into an 18×8-in. rectangle; sprinkle each with about 1/4 cup cinnamon sugar to within 1/2 in. of edges.

-Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side; pinch seam to seal. Place in 2 greased 9×5-in. loaf pans, seam side down.

-Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1-1/2 hours. Preheat oven to 350°.

-Bake until golden brown, 30-35 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

