Clarion University Track & Field Competes at Slippery Rock Invitational

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team sent a contingent to the Slippery Rock Invitational on Thursday, with the handful in attendance making an impact across the board at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

Madison Brooks made her mark in the Clarion record books, cracking the top-five all-time with her performance in the Hammer. Brooks threw the implement 36.35m to reach fifth place on the all-time list at Clarion, surpassing former teammate Gabi Wayne’s 35.95m set in 2019. Brooks came up just shy of Summer Murray’s fourth-place toss set in 2013.

Emma Pesicka, meanwhile, recorded a new PR in the Discus, improving on her previous seed mark by more than a full meter. Pesicka took second in the Discus with a toss of 37.31m. Jenna Tech finished fourth in the Javelin Throw with a 30.69m.

Another of the standout areas for Clarion were again the distance events. The 800m saw three Golden Eagles place in the top-five, led by the 2-3 punch of Letizia Collini and Mackenzie Carver. Collini placed second in the event with a time of 2:26.19. Carver was less than a second behind her, placing third with a mark of 2:26.70. Chelsey Kabel rounded out the trio in the top-five of the event with a 2:37.95.

Clarion pulled the same trick in the 5000m, with three Golden Eagles placing in the top five. Haley Schaller and Abigail Sullivan took second and third, respectively, with Schaller finishing in 19:03.43 and Sullivan in 19:21.51. Joelle Klein placed fifth in the field.

Emily Lodge enjoyed a strong day in the jumps, placing in the top-four in both the Triple Jump and Long Jump with a pair of PRs. In the former, Lodge recorded a mark of 10.27m to take third, and in the latter, she cleared a mark of 5.09m to place fourth. Delaney Beard finished just ahead of her in the Triple Jump with a leap of 10.57m, and took fifth in the Long Jump with a 4.63.

