Dale Arden Snow, 80, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born June 7, 1940, to the late Gordon Snow and Lorena Miller Snow-Fultz.

Dale passed away one day prior to celebrating his 61st wedding anniversary to the love of his life, Judy Lea Whitling. They were married April 14, 1960, in the Church of the Nazarene in Oil City by the Rev. Russell E. Lewis.

Dale attended Oil City High School. He worked for 17 years as an inspector at Oilwell, at the Shoe Hospital and Stublers Drive-Thru Beverage in Oil City.

He enjoyed reading his Bible daily, watching the Steelers and Pirates, listening to old time country music on his radio, going to bingo and scratching lottery tickets. Before his declining health he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving is his spouse, Judy; a son Rickey Arden Snow and wife, Sandy, of Seneca; a daughter Lori Lea Sherretts and husband, George of Oil City; and daughter-in-law Julie Snow of Oil City.

He is also survived by four grandchildren: Meghan Kaylor, Christopher Kline and wife, Abigail; McKayla Snow Moffett and Jacob Snow. Three great-grandchildren Xavier Kane Miller, Breezann Marie Kline and Wyatt Evan Moffett.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Barbara Louis Staab and Linda Kay Wise; a son Michael Dale Snow, a grandson Joshua Evan Snow and in-laws Sarah D. Putnam and John Edward Whitling.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at The Crossing Free Methodist Church located at 206 Wilson Avenue in Oil City. The service will be live streamed on The Crossing Free Methodist Church Facebook page.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Venango County Humane Society, The Crossing Free Methodist Church, the Ronald McDonald Foundation or The Kirtland Cancer Foundation.

Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

