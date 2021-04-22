Ellis L. Smith, 92, of Oil City, PA, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.

Born August 7, 1928 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Clyde & Stella Brozeski Smith. He was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1950-1951 as a Sgt. and again from 1951 to 1953 as Airmen 1C.

On August 5, 1988 he married the former Mary K. Downing and she survives.

Ellis was a brick tender and had worked for Strickland Construction, Bouquin Construction and for Local Union 323. He had worked for Oilwell Supply many years ago.

Ellis enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening and working on cars. He enjoyed feeding all wildlife and enjoyed the companionship of his dogs Tinkerbell and Bailey.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children: Barbara Brant & Dale Brant of Titusville, Debra Love & her husband Stephen of Centerville, Margaret Pfendler of Oil City, Roberta Jansen & Danny Manross of Chapmanville, Tammey Sharp of Oil City, Mandy Smith, and Jimmy Smith, as well as a granddaughter they raised, Hope Richards.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Jonathan Love & Laurie, Jessica Brant Beatty & husband Kenny, Tiffany & Dave Donor, Kenneth Mallory & wife Jessica, Alicia Allen, Tausha Love, Stephen Jansen, Todd Jansen, Gail Brant, Thomas & Amber Jansen Hearst, Troy Jansen, Jacob Sharp, as well as 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Rena Jansen and a sister Beulah Myers & her husband Harry and a nephew Bobbi Jo Myers.

He is survived by a niece and two nephews.

Friends will be received from 12:30-1:30 P.M. Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 P.M. in the Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Kightlinger, Presiding.

Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.