Elmo Bridge to Be Replaced on State Route 322 in May

CLARION CO., Pa. – PennDOT is announcing that construction on the Elmo Bridge on State Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, will begin on May 3, 2021.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

This project is for the replacement of the existing structure carrying State Route 322 over a tributary of Canoe Creek. It also includes paving, drainage, guide rail, and other miscellaneous construction.

State Route 322 will be affected from approximately 2.6 miles east of the intersection of State Route 322 and State Route 338 and 1.1 miles west of the intersection of State Route 322 and State Route 4073.

A temporary traffic signal will be installed on May 17, 2021, to reduce State Route 322 to one lane of traffic throughout the project during construction.

Horizon Construction Group, Inc. of Sandy Lake PA is completing this $ $717,500.00 project which is estimated to continue through the fall of 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

